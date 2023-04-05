Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,631.22

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $297.31 million and $5,631.22 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,077.95 or 1.00041136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02599842 USD and is up 86.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,241.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.