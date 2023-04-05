S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $393.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.50.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $346.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.