SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 440,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 193,482 shares.The stock last traded at $87.87 and had previously closed at $88.78.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

