SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 566,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

