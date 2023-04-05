SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

