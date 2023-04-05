SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Position Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

EWX opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

