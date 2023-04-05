SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

