Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPMYY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

