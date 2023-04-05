Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Diane Adams sold 647 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $6,722.33.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.