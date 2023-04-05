Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 100,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Diane Adams sold 647 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $6,722.33.

On Thursday, March 16th, Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

