Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 188,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 611,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $5,884,861. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

