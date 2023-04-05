Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

