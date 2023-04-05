State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

Insider Activity

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.