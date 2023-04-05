Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 5th (ABUS, ACI, ADUS, AMZN, ANET, CDLX, CME, COEP, CRBG, DGLY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 5th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

