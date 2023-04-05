Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 5th (ABUS, ACI, ADUS, AMZN, ANET, CDLX, CME, COEP, CRBG, DGLY)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 5th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

