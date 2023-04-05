StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.