StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.