StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

RVP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.16.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

