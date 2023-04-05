StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.