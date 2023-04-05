StockNews.com Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to Buy

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. 451,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.24. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.