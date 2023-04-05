STP (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,171.81 or 0.99917133 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0484011 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,607,206.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

