Stratis Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Stratis has a total market cap of $91.26 million and approximately $106.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.51 or 0.06780950 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00063753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,795,489 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

