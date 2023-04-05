Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $480,746.19 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $131.77 or 0.00465888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 137.63576745 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $229,946.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

