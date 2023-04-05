Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,766 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $72,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.99. 368,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,259. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

