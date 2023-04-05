Strs Ohio Has $98.93 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $98,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,946,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.