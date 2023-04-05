Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $143,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.52. 307,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,157. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $542.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 291.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

