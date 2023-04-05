Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,500. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

