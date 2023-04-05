Strs Ohio Purchases 134,484 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $65,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock remained flat at $49.87 on Wednesday. 751,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,468. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

