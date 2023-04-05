Strs Ohio Sells 20,594 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $84,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. 884,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

