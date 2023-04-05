Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.07. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.