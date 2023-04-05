Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.27.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

