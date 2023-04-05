Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $143,579.19

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $143,579.19 and $14.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00039035 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

