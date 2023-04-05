Suku Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.34 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Suku has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $881,456.59 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

