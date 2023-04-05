Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 26,301 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

