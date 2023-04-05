Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 93,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

