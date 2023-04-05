Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

