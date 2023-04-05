Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.29 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.