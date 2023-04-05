Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 711 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AVY opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.