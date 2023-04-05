Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.65. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 184,051 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.01.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

