Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.65. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 184,051 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
