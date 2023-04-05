Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.56 and traded as high as C$11.20. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 517,967 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

