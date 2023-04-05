Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

