Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.03.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
