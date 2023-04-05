Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 294.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.31 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

