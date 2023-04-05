Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $40.51 million and $1.80 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,421,574,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,181,583,414 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

