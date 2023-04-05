Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $102.66. 448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

