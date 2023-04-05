Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.04

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 2644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

Swisscom Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

