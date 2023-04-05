T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,486 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

