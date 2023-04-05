Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 5.6%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 418,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

