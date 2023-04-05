TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$62.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.38.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$53.77 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.13. The company has a market cap of C$54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 581.25%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

