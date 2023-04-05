Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $15.02 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $15.02 or 0.00052661 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $35.67 million and $3.72 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,375,310 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

