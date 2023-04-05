TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as high as C$3.39. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 9,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

