Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $720.13 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $720.13 million and $46.92 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003250 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,570,839,874 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,207,017,683 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

