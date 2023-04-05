Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $310.00 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $310.00 million and approximately $33.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003179 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.