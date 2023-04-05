TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $208.63 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,963,180 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,534,727 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

